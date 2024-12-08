Urban Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Urban Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Urban Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Urban Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 219,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 362.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 703,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,279,000 after acquiring an additional 551,475 shares in the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $124.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $98.39 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.11.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.