Urban Financial Advisory Corp Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,525.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,449,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,461 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,689,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 918,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 96,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

