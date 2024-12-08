Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Price Performance
NYSE:UUU opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $2.35.
About Universal Security Instruments
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Security Instruments
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.