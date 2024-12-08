United Services Automobile Association Trims Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $202.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $164.62 and a 1-year high of $205.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

