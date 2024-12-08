United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,348 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,471 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in SEA by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SE opened at $116.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 775.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.85 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SEA from $94.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

