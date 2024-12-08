United Services Automobile Association Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.75 and a 200 day moving average of $210.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

