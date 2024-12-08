United Services Automobile Association Decreases Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,677 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 52.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

