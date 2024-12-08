Uniswap 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.14 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.28 or 0.00018280 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and approximately $1.14 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.50 or 0.00133511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00009240 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000996 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,891.29 or 0.98901329 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,483,074 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,483,073.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 17.76449637 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1138 active market(s) with $771,961,022.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.