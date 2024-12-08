Ultra Tops 1-Day Volume of $887,691.61 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $52.90 million and $887,691.61 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100,293.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $621.56 or 0.00620224 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00026659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.60 or 0.00079430 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000172 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,837,958 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 397,837,958.4021 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.13123772 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $955,473.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.