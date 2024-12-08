UIL (LON:UTL) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 104 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.40). 6,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.42).

UIL Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £92.14 million, a P/E ratio of -366.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.88.

UIL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UIL

About UIL

In other UIL news, insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 12,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £13,320.43 ($16,977.35). Company insiders own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

