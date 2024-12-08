UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

