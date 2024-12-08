Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 411,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $32,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE COP opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

