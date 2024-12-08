Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 44,900 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.62% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $27,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,433,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.6 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $195.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.07. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.14 and a fifty-two week high of $203.49.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

