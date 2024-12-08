Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 352,599 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 352,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,819,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $72.12 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $103.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 38.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The trade was a 2.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

