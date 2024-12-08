Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 278,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.3 %

Raymond James stock opened at $163.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $171.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its 200 day moving average is $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $8,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,110 shares in the company, valued at $47,364,303. This trade represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,451 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $571,554.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,421 shares in the company, valued at $13,319,326.02. This represents a 4.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,621 shares of company stock worth $9,134,788 over the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

