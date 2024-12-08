Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $30.69 Million Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.98% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $30,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,721,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,130,000 after buying an additional 58,478 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,981,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,040,000 after purchasing an additional 54,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,266,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,537,000 after purchasing an additional 272,890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 242,718 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 83.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 512,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATMU opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $45.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

ATMU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

