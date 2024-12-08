Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 494,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $115,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,996.40. This trade represents a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,896.55. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $304,004. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IP. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Get Our Latest Report on IP

International Paper Trading Up 0.1 %

IP opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 158.12%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.