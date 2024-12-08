Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Trading 7.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 7,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Tritax Big Box REIT Trading Up 7.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.