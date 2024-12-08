TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Raised to $8.00

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Compass Point from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TPVG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

