Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 768.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,467 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Trimble worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Trimble by 86.6% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TRMB opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $76.97.
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.
