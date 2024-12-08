Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 768.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,467 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Trimble worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Trimble by 86.6% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.06 and a 1 year high of $76.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.