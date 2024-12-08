Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stake Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 436,693 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $22,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 319.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 21.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $50.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSEM. StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSEM

About Tower Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.