Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

