Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 5,900,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 25,418,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,360. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 117,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,314.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,819,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,827 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,677,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

