The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC cut its position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,329 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 143.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 341,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 200,940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the third quarter worth approximately $19,224,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 42.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after buying an additional 461,748 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COCO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $67,342.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,396.05. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,188.48. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,951 shares of company stock worth $3,021,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $37.20.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

