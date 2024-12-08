The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $40,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,289,079,000 after buying an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after acquiring an additional 678,241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,811,000 after purchasing an additional 518,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 66.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after purchasing an additional 282,884 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $54,988,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV opened at $261.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.44 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.22.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.15.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,840. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total value of $2,561,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,840,163.66. This trade represents a 30.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,856. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

