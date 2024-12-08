The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,048,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,079,000 after buying an additional 1,568,909 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after buying an additional 678,241 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 23,378.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,811,000 after buying an additional 518,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,645,000 after buying an additional 282,884 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 216.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 339,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,582,000 after buying an additional 232,428 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.15.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

TRV opened at $261.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.22.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

