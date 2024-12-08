The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Trimmed by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.89.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $126.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.09 and a 200-day moving average of $114.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

