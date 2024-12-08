The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BA. DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $153.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

