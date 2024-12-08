Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.4% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $193.10 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $154.68 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day moving average is $200.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

