Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,431 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Terex worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Terex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 61,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Terex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Terex by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TEX opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Terex had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

