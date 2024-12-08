Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. UBS Group increased their target price on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

TDC opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 10.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 88.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

