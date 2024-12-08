Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Price Performance
Shares of TVE stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $23.01.
About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
