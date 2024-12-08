Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Price Performance

Shares of TVE stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

