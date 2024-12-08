Tenere Capital LLC Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tenere Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.7% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 202,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $230.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.38. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $215.68 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

