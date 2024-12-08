Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Stock Price Down 7.4% – Time to Sell?

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.73.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

