Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.38% of Teledyne Technologies worth $893,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 200,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,767,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maren Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 275,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total value of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $84,268,881. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $473.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.01. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $492.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $464.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.42.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

