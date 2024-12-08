Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Reports Voting Results and Approvals at Annual Meeting

On December 6, 2024, Synaptogenix, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders where several proposals were considered and voted upon. The company reported that 846,988 shares of its Common Stock, representing around 54.03% of outstanding shares, were present in person or by proxy, ensuring a quorum was established for the meeting.

Regarding the key proposals discussed:

Proposal 1 centered on the Election of Directors, where stockholders voted to elect two directors to hold office until the 2027 annual meeting. Joshua Silverman received 369,569 votes for and 109,201 votes withheld, while William S. Singer garnered 367,990 votes for and 110,780 votes withheld.

Under Proposal 2, stockholders voted to authorize the board of directors to issue shares of the company’s common stock pursuant to a Securities Purchase Agreement. The votes were 246,470 for, 100,776 against, 14,180 abstentions, and 485,562 broker non-votes.

Proposal 3 involved the Approval of Amendment to the Synaptogenix, Inc. 2020 Equity Incentive Plan. Shareholders voted to increase the total shares authorized for issuance from 175,000 to 675,000. The voting stood at 270,829 for, 194,623 against, 13,318 abstentions, and 368,218 broker non-votes.

The last proposal, Proposal 4, focused on the Ratification of Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. The appointment of Stephano Slack was ratified with 690,006 votes for, 143,414 against, and 13,568 abstentions, without recording any broker non-votes due to its routine nature.

As per standard regulations, the company reported no broker non-votes related to the Ratification of Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm proposal.

In the context of the meeting, Synaptogenix filed the necessary 8-K form with the SEC, summarizing the key voting results and approvals obtained across different proposals. The company also filed relevant financial statements and exhibits as required.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

