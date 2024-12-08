sudeng (HIPPO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, sudeng has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. sudeng has a market cap of $158.07 million and approximately $64.57 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sudeng token can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng launched on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01664349 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $66,030,567.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

