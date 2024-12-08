Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives $126.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. Strategic Education has a one year low of $85.11 and a one year high of $123.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

