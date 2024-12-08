STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $117.02 Million

STP (STPT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. During the last week, STP has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $117.02 million and $14.65 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00006729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00009186 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99,846.22 or 1.00008815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00013059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00064687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About STP

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.02706703. The last known price of STP is 0.05938398 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $22,798,877.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

