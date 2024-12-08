StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.58. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

