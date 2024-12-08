StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SOHO
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.