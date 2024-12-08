Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,581 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 1.68% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $44,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,906,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,839,000 after buying an additional 669,534 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7,775.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 469,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,258,000 after acquiring an additional 463,707 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,202.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 470,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 450,409 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 202,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 189,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 114,596 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $68.14 and a 12-month high of $87.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

