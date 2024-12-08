Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,554 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $47,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

