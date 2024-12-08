Stifel Financial Corp Buys 30,547 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $35,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,342,000 after acquiring an additional 39,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $130.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

