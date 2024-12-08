Stephens Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $80.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

MTDR stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glenn W. Stetson bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.33 per share, with a total value of $51,330.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 85,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,043.55. The trade was a 1.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $124,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,342.47. This represents a 6.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,605 shares of company stock valued at $282,406 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 5,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

