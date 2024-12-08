Status Price Hits $0.0690 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. Over the last week, Status has traded up 43.8% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $275.64 million and $43.80 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00009281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,122.46 or 0.99914811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00013017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00065056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,914,543 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

