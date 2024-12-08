State Street Corp Makes New $967.58 Million Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,578,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,582,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.76% of Smurfit Westrock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SW. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth $9,405,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at about $520,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $77,207,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SW opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.13. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 303.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 672.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,371,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

