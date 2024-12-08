State Street Corp Has $825.59 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 108.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,329,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777,339 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $825,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,767.32. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,309,848.44. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,160 shares of company stock valued at $11,590,952 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

