State Street Corp Has $1.13 Billion Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,125,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 31.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 8.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 63,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $524,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Moderna by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at $843,690.43. This represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $134,560. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $44.44 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moderna

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.