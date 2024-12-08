State Street Corp Has $1.03 Billion Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,024,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Amcor worth $1,031,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 3,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

Amcor Stock Down 0.6 %

AMCR stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s payout ratio is 96.23%.

About Amcor



Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

