State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,912,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 134,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.60% of Garmin worth $1,216,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Garmin by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,775,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,540,000 after buying an additional 1,093,219 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,006,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,958,000 after purchasing an additional 278,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Garmin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 793,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $123,328.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,484.70. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.67.

Shares of GRMN opened at $218.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.05. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $119.15 and a one year high of $219.54.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

